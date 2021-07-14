Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $50.49 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

