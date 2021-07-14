Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 2,994 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 27,552 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $1,456,123.20.

LSCC stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,383. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

