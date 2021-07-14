Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $5,139,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.19 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

