Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 965,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCRN stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

