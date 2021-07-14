Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 71.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of R opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

