Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,716 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 142.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

