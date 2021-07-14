Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE CLS opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

