Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

