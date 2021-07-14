Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Sells $225,965.28 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $225,965.28.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 210,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $3,977,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,530. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

