Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Sells $225,965.28 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NYSE:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $225,965.28.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 210,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $3,977,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,530. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $20.18.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

