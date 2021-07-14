LeMaitre Vascular (NYSE:LMAT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NYSE:LMAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $60.03, but opened at $56.00. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 3,950 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $357,739.20. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $191,806.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,176.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NYSE:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

