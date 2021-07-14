Lendefi Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.46 million and $39,015.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00115459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00151471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,850.01 or 1.00061919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00959968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

