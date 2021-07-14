Leslie A. Dach Sells 10,927 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $487,016.39.

NYSE:RUN traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,836. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

