Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $993,888.58

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $993,888.58 and approximately $174.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

