Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.45 and a fifty-two week high of $173.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.89. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

