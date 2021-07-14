Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $13.48. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 5,512 shares trading hands.

Specifically, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,765,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $19,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

