Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $137.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of -101.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

