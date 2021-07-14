Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 230,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.
- On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.
LLY stock opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.18. The company has a market cap of $225.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37.
Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
