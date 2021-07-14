Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €290.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €261.29 ($307.41).

ETR:LIN opened at €245.80 ($289.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.00. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €250.65 ($294.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €244.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

