Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.05

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $758.74 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00837671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.