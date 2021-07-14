Litentry Achieves Market Cap of $69.36 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Litentry has a total market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $43.34 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00009264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Litentry

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Litentry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

