LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. LIV Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.