Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 5.2%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 53,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,100,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Livent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Livent by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Livent by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

