LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

LiveVox stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

