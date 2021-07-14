LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.
LiveVox stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.43.
LiveVox Company Profile
