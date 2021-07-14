loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

LDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE LDI opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $508,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

