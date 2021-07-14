loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. loanDepot traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 4265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $997,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

