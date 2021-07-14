Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 21st (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:LITTU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ LITTU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.