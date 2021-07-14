Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

