Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2,088.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

LOW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.60. 70,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.80 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

