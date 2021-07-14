Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217,963 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $184,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.18. The company had a trading volume of 50,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.80 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

