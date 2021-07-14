LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

