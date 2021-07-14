Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Lydall worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lydall by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at $6,835,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDL opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 3.10.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

