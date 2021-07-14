Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

