Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $18.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,454. The company has a market capitalization of $429.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

