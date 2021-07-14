Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $471,750.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00.

MGNI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

