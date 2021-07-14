Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

