Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.52. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.