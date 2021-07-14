Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.