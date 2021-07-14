Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 334 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after buying an additional 660,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

RTX stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

