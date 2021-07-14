MANTRA DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.86 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $39.86 million and $12.24 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 318,803,656 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

