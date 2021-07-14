Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marathon Oil by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 197,747 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

