Marco Fregenal Sells 12,542 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $400,967.74.

Paychex stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,766. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

