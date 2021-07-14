Mark R. Ziebell Sells 7,207 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. 871,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,838 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.