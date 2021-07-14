Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 392 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 313,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.