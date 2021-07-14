Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,546.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,561.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,394.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

