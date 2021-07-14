Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $429,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.