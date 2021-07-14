Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 326.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

