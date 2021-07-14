Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in June

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

Martello Technologies Group stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. Martello Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.