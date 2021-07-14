Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $204,162.95 and $100,911.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.88 or 0.05911456 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00135306 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

