Matthew Stanton Sells 3,000 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $75,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

Shares of GBIO stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 405,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,980. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $114,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

