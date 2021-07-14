Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. 45,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.